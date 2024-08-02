16 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in July 2024

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:32 BST
As August begins, here are 16 Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

In July, Ofsted rated 16 schools in Derbyshire – including one school with an inadequate rating.

As August begins, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month.

1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in July 2024

As August begins, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
An Ofsted report published on July 23 found that Ripley Junior School at Poplar Avenue in Ripley continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2018.

2. Ripley Junior School - good

An Ofsted report published on July 23 found that Ripley Junior School at Poplar Avenue in Ripley continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2018. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
An Ofsted report published on July 22 found that Ripley Junior School. St Oswald's CofE Primary School at Mayfield Road in Ashbourne continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2006.

3. St Oswald's CofE Primary School - good

An Ofsted report published on July 22 found that Ripley Junior School. St Oswald's CofE Primary School at Mayfield Road in Ashbourne continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2006. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
An Ofsted report published on July 19 found South Darley CofE Primary School at Cross Green continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2019.

4. South Darley CofE Primary School - good

An Ofsted report published on July 19 found South Darley CofE Primary School at Cross Green continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2019. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice