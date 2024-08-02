Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
In July, Ofsted rated 16 schools in Derbyshire – including one school with an inadequate rating.
1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in July 2024
As August begins, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month. Photo: Google
2. Ripley Junior School - good
An Ofsted report published on July 23 found that Ripley Junior School at Poplar Avenue in Ripley continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2018. Photo: Google
3. St Oswald's CofE Primary School - good
An Ofsted report published on July 22 found that Ripley Junior School. St Oswald's CofE Primary School at Mayfield Road in Ashbourne continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2006. Photo: Google
4. South Darley CofE Primary School - good
An Ofsted report published on July 19 found South Darley CofE Primary School at Cross Green continues to be a good school. The school has been rated as good since 2019. Photo: Google