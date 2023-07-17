16 Chesterfield restaurants and cafes no longer with us that Derbyshire Times readers would love to eat in again

Which Chesterfield restaurant or cafe no longer with us would you love to eat in again?
That was the question we asked Derbyshire Times readers – with hundreds of suggestions.
There has never been a shortage of places to eat out in Chesterfield – whether that’s grabbing a full English or enjoying fine-dining.
Sadly, not all the restaurants where we’ve enjoyed great food are still with us today.
Here are the 16 places you said you missed the most – with one former fish and chip restaurant, in Falcon Yard, coming out as the number one suggestion.
1. Buckingham's
Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu. Several people suggested Buckingham's as their most missed restaurant including Michelle Paice, Laura Quigley and Claire Shaw. Photo: dt
2. Calabria
Multi award-winning Calabria fed the town's appetite for Italian fare when it was opened by brothers Vittorio and Sev Risorto in 2010. The Glumangate restaurant was praised as "a local gem" in The Good Food Guide of 2015. Customers posted their last reviews of Calabria online in 2017. Lisa Tucker, Jeni Swann, Michelle Moyes, Erica Beresford, Margaret Millar and Diana Noble among others listed Calabria as their most missed restaurant. Karen Roberts said: "Never had a bad meal. Had family get togethers there too.
Miss it these days, it was somewhere as a single person you didn’t feel uncomfortable." Photo: dt
3. Mr Pang's
Mr Pang's was a popular Chinese restaurant on the bottom of Lordsmill Street. Today the building is home to The Divan restaurant. Tracey Goldthorpe, Jon Robertson, Andrew Dawson, Angela Shepherd and Elaine McLaren listed this as their favourite former restaurant. Photo: DT
4. WOODHEADS.jpg
Woodheads cafe on the High Street, seen from Packers Row in 1975. The building is now home to Rebel menswear. Joyce Flanagan said: "Woodheads. Used to work at Timpson shoe shop across road used to go every friday for lunch." Felicity Anne Bates added: "I liked Woodhead's teas which my mother treated me and my younger brother at the end of our school terms. Chips, beans and thin soft sliced white bread and a huge "silver" teapot of refreshing beverage." Photo: Woodheads cafe