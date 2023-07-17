16 Chesterfield restaurants and cafes no longer with us that Derbyshire Times readers would love to eat in again

2 . Calabria

Multi award-winning Calabria fed the town's appetite for Italian fare when it was opened by brothers Vittorio and Sev Risorto in 2010. The Glumangate restaurant was praised as "a local gem" in The Good Food Guide of 2015. Customers posted their last reviews of Calabria online in 2017. Lisa Tucker, Jeni Swann, Michelle Moyes, Erica Beresford, Margaret Millar and Diana Noble among others listed Calabria as their most missed restaurant. Karen Roberts said: "Never had a bad meal. Had family get togethers there too. Miss it these days, it was somewhere as a single person you didn’t feel uncomfortable." Photo: dt