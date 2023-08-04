News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Road conditions and empty retail units were among the issues raised by our readers.Road conditions and empty retail units were among the issues raised by our readers.
Road conditions and empty retail units were among the issues raised by our readers.

16 changes Derbyshire Times readers want to see in Chesterfield – and issues that need to be tackled

These are 16 changes that Derbyshire Times readers want to take place across Chesterfield – and problems they want to see resolved.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect, and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area.

We received a wide range of responses, focusing on everything from Chesterfield’s historic market and parking charges, to tourism and town centre safety.

READ THIS: Chesterfield pub owner plans to open new venue in town centre – replacing vacant former tea rooms

Here are 16 of the changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield – do you agree with them?

Debbie Rose said: “The bus service…bring back school buses for senior kids and bring back the buses at night as we have none after 9.00pm.”

1. Better bus services

Debbie Rose said: “The bus service…bring back school buses for senior kids and bring back the buses at night as we have none after 9.00pm.” Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Danny Payne: “Free parking within the town is essential for the sustainability of the town centre. Vibrant town centres I have visited like Marlow and Harrogate embrace free 1hr parking within the actual centre.”

2. Free parking

Danny Payne: “Free parking within the town is essential for the sustainability of the town centre. Vibrant town centres I have visited like Marlow and Harrogate embrace free 1hr parking within the actual centre.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Peter Pop Wilson said: “Removal of the cobbles.”

3. Problems with cobbles

Peter Pop Wilson said: “Removal of the cobbles.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bridget Farrell said: “Too many empty historical buildings for example there are two near the train station/college. Why build all new buildings that are sitting empty when there is so much history in the town that's not being preserved just being left to rot.”

4. Disused buildings

Bridget Farrell said: “Too many empty historical buildings for example there are two near the train station/college. Why build all new buildings that are sitting empty when there is so much history in the town that's not being preserved just being left to rot.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times