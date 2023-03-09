We have gathered all the North East Derbyshire secondary schools which are currently rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those Derbyshire secondary schools which at the moment hold the best Ofsted ratings.
1. Outwood Academy at Highfield Lane, Newbold - good
The report published on January 19 rated Outwood Academy at Highfield Lane, Newbold as 'good'. Ofsted visited in the last weeks of 2022 confirmed the rating from a full inspection carried out in 2019.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Tupton Hall School - good
A report published in January rated Tupton Hall School as 'good' in all areas of its provision. It's a massive improvement as school was rated as 'inadequate' in 2017.
Photo: Louise Cooper
3. Parkside Community School, Boythorpe - good
Parkside Community School at Boythorpe Avenue in Boythorpe has been rated as good during a full Ofsted inspection in April 2017. A short inspection in September 2022 confirmed that the Parkside Community School continues to be a 'good' school.
Photo: Google
4. Highfields School, Matlock - good
Highfields School in Upper Lumsdale in Matlock has been rated as good during its last full Ofsted inspection in 2012. The short inspection in 2017 confirmed the school continues to be good.
Photo: Google