A collage of the images from Urban Explorer page 'Just Northern Original'A collage of the images from Urban Explorer page 'Just Northern Original'
15 pictures inside abandoned Chesterfield homes complete with pool and snooker room

An urban explorer who has visited many interesting sites in the region has taken a look inside the derelict buildings of Avenue House.

By James Salt
Published 11th May 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:39 BST

‘Knight Time Photography’, runs a Facebook page of the same name, and posts incredible images from inside abandoned and unused buildings across the UK, including many from Chesterfield.

The pictures were taken in 2020, just before the properties sold at auction for £516,000. The buildings Avenue Villa and Avenue House, off Avenue Road, Whittington Moor have now been demolished and developers are looking to develop on the land.

Find more content on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079863461528

The gates to Avenue Villa, complete with a warning that trespassers will be prosecuted.

1. Avenue House

The gates to Avenue Villa, complete with a warning that trespassers will be prosecuted. Photo: Callam Knight

Outside the building sits an upturned car.

2. Avenue House, Chesterfield

Outside the building sits an upturned car. Photo: Callam Knight

Broken and boarded up windows.

3. Avenue House, Chesterfield

Broken and boarded up windows. Photo: Callam Knight

Outdoor spaces were overgrown but the horse statue can still be seen.

4. Avenue House, Chesterfield

Outdoor spaces were overgrown but the horse statue can still be seen. Photo: Callam Knight

