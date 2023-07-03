News you can trust since 1855
15 photos show fun was had by all as thousands flock to Peak District to enjoy Bakewell Carnival 2023

Colourful carnival capers returned to the streets of Bakewell.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

Residents and visitors lined the streets to see the annual procession – reputed as the biggest and best carnival in Derbyshire – pass through the town centre.

Bakewell Carnival Committee put together a packed week of family fun culminating in the parade on Saturday.

The week’s highlights included a scarecrow competition, the Day of Dance, Bakewell Pudding fell race and fun run, the raft race and wheelbarrow and welly race.

Saturday saw a colourful procession of decorated floats, bands and musicians, fancy dress characters and Carnival Queens from all over the area.

With music provided from brass and steel bands, it was an amazing spectacle enjoyed by the cheering crowds and thousands of onlookers who flock to Bakewell each year, to view the fun filled family friendly event.

1. Bakewell Carnival

Residents and visitors lined the streets to see the annual procession – reputed as the biggest and best carnival in Derbyshire – pass through the town centre.

These colourful gnomes had been on a fishing expedition.

2. Bakewell Carnival

These colourful gnomes had been on a fishing expedition.

The super heroes float

3. Bakewell Carnival

The super heroes float

Ghostbusters made an appearance at Bakewell Carnival.

4. Bakewell Carnival

Ghostbusters made an appearance at Bakewell Carnival.

