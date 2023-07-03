Colourful carnival capers returned to the streets of Bakewell.

Residents and visitors lined the streets to see the annual procession – reputed as the biggest and best carnival in Derbyshire – pass through the town centre.

Bakewell Carnival Committee put together a packed week of family fun culminating in the parade on Saturday.

The week’s highlights included a scarecrow competition, the Day of Dance, Bakewell Pudding fell race and fun run, the raft race and wheelbarrow and welly race.

Saturday saw a colourful procession of decorated floats, bands and musicians, fancy dress characters and Carnival Queens from all over the area.

With music provided from brass and steel bands, it was an amazing spectacle enjoyed by the cheering crowds and thousands of onlookers who flock to Bakewell each year, to view the fun filled family friendly event.

