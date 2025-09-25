15 famous stately homes, buildings and castles in Derbyshire and the Peak District you've seen on screen

From Jane Austen adaptations to supernatural thrillers the county’s iconic buildings have regularly been used for blockbuster films and TV series.
Derbyshire’s combination of natural beauty, rich heritage, central location and diverse settings makes it a versatile and sought-after choice for a range of productions from Pride and Prejudice to Harry Potter.
1. Cromford Mills
Cromford Mills has hosted a variety of productions and film shoots in recent years. It featured in ‘Pubs, Ponds and Power – The Story of the Village’ on BBC Four, ‘Monkman and Seagull’s Genius Adventures’ on BBC Two and ‘Antiques Road Trip’ on BBC One as well as the much-loved ‘Antiques Roadshow’. Photo: Rob - stock.adobe.com
2. Elvaston Castle
Elvaston Castle's Gothic Hall was famously used as a filming location for Ken Russell's 1969 film, Women in Love. Photo: Andy - stock.adobe.com
3. Riber Castle
Dead Man's Shoes was filmed in and around Matlock with key filming locations including the town of Matlock itself, the nearby village of Bonsall (where the farm scenes were shot), and the historic Riber Castle. The derelict structure served as the dramatic setting for the film's chilling climax. The building has now been developed into luxury apartments. Pictured is Producer Mark Herbert, director Shane Meadows and actor Paddy Constaine from Dead Man's Shoes with the award for Film at the South Bank Show Awards at The Savoy in 2005. Photo: MJ Kim
4. Chatsworth House
The "jewel in the Peak District's crown" has served as the fictional Pemberley in Pride and Prejudice (2005) and the 1995 TV series, and was the primary setting for The Duchess. It also featured in The Wolfman and the BBC's adaptation of Jane Eyre. Chatsworth also featured as the backdrop to the BBC's drama Peaky Blinders. Photo: Snapvision - stock.adobe.com