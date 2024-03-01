15 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in 2024

Ofsted has rated 15 Derbyshire schools in the last two months – including schools in Chesterfield, Dronfield, Ripley, Ockbrook and the Peak District.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of all Derbyshire primaries, secondaries and nurseries that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated during the last two months.

1 . Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in 2024 As February comes to an end, here are the Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted throughout the first two months of 2024.

2 . Grindleford Primary School - good In an Ofsted report published on January 19, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

3 . Redhill Primary School -Outstanding Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.