15 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in 2024

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of all Derbyshire primaries, secondaries and nurseries that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated during the last two months.
1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in 2024
2. Grindleford Primary School - good
In an Ofsted report published on January 19, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google
3. Redhill Primary School -Outstanding
Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'. Photo: Google
4. Dronfield Stonelow Junior School - good
Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published earlier this month, inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now. Photo: Google