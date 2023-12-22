We have gathered the North East Derbyshire primary and secondary schools which currently hold an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating as 2023 comes to an end.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Below is a list of those North East Derbyshire primary schools which currently hold the best rating possible.
1. Heanor Gate Spencer Academy
Heanor Gate Spencer Academy has undergone a complete transformation from an inadequate rating in 2013 to an outstanding school in 2023. The outstanding rating published at the beginning of September is the first time in the school's history when it secured the highest Ofsted rating possible. Photo: Google
2. Kirk Ireton Church of England Primary School
Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School at Main Street, Kirk Ireton, Ashbourne, was last inspected by Ofsted in June and named 'outstanding' in the report published in July. The school has been rated as 'outstanding' since 2006. Photo: Google
3. William Gilbert Endowed Church of England Primary School
William Gilbert Endowed Church of England Primary School in Duffield has been rated as outstanding in a report published on December 19, 2023. The school has been rated as outstanding since 2008. Photo: Google
4. Lea Primary School
Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock has been rated as 'outstanding' when it was last inspected by Ofsted in July 2012. The school was previously named 'satisfactory' in 2008. Photo: Google