15 best-rated state secondary schools and colleges in Derbyshire – based on A-level results

Derbyshire has many great secondary schools, high schools and colleges with students often achieving brilliant results.
We’ve created a league table ranking Derbyshire state-funded schools based on their average A-level scores in 2024, the latest figures published by the Department of Education.
The data include average grades and average points that students achieved per A-level entry. The number of points is based on the challenge and size of a qualification, and a maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A level.
The list below includes 15 Derbyshire schools which shone the brightest, achieving the highest A-level scores in the county.
We have also looked at the number of students with an A-level exam entry within each school as well as their most recent Ofsted ratings.
This ranking includes state funded schools only.
1. Best-rated state secondary schools and colleges in Derbyshire
These state-funded schools have had the best A-level results in Derbyshire in 2024. Photo: Google
2. Glossopdale School and Sixth Form, Glossop (15)
Students at Glossopdale School and Sixth Form at Newshaw Lane in Glossop had an average score of 30.33 points on the A-level exams in 2024. It means the average grade achieved by the school's students was C. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted across all categories inspected in November 2023. Glossopdale School and Sixth Form had 31 students with an A-level exam entry in 2024. Photo: Google
3. Tupton Hall School, Chesterfield (14)
Tupton Hall School in Old Tupton, Chesterfield, achieved an average score of 30.95 points on the A-level exams in 2024. It means the average grade achieved by the school's students was C. The school had 149 students with an A-level exam entry in 2024 and was rated 'good' across all categories inspected by Ofsted in November 2022. Photo: National World
4. Eckington School, Eckington (13)
Eckington School, located at Dronfield Road in Eckington had an average score of 31.55 points on the A-level exams in 2024. It means the average grade achieved by the school's students was C. The school, which was rated 'good' by Ofsted in May 2023, had 75 students with an A-level exam entry in 2024. Photo: Andrew Roe