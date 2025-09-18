15 best-rated state secondary schools and colleges in Derbyshire – based on A-level results

2 . Glossopdale School and Sixth Form, Glossop (15)

Students at Glossopdale School and Sixth Form at Newshaw Lane in Glossop had an average score of 30.33 points on the A-level exams in 2024. It means the average grade achieved by the school's students was C. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted across all categories inspected in November 2023. Glossopdale School and Sixth Form had 31 students with an A-level exam entry in 2024. Photo: Google