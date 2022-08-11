14,000 visitors flock to hottest Ashover Show on record captured in 25 photos

Jackie Twilley, the show’s general secretary, said: “Everyone had a wonderful day despite the hot temperature.”

Visitors lapped up the sunshine as the mercury climbed to 29C. Jackie said: "This year’s show was the hottest on record. Despite the temperature we had very few incidents heat related. Only eight felt faint and had to be attended to which is remarkable for that many people.

"We had very sensible visitors. Everyone came in the morning anticipating the heat and towards the afternoon the elderly visitors and those who were frail of health went.

"We moved the time of the dog show forward by two and a half hours so we didn’t hit the midday sun. Everyone took great care of their dogs – we had paddling pools and an ice shower for the dogs to cool off in.

"We were unable to present trophies in the ring because the animals were getting a bit hot and bothered but the grand parade took place on schedule and that was a fantastic sight.”

The show roared back on Wednesday for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic halting large-scale gatherings.

Show jumping made a return to the event at Milken Lane after a four-year absence.

The livestock classes attracted more than 100 cattle, over 100 sheep and 50 shire horses.

Jackie said: "There were 113 tractors and two show ploughing engines which were very rare and working throughout the day.

"We had about ten vintage vehicles and that's an area we will try and expand next year.”

Artisan food stalls showcasing the wares of 26 Derbyshire producers sold sourdough bread, chocolate and alcohol among their offerings.

On Facebook, Jane Hunter Donnelly commented about the 89th show: “We thoroughly enjoyed it especially watching the Barlow Red Barrows, the gun dogs display, and show jumping, ridden and in hand classes.”

Lind Dakin posted: “Awesome day, very well planned in the hot sun. Loads of shaded areas to have a picnic.”

The next Ashover Show will be held on August 9, 2013.

1. Ashover Show Judges inspect the longhorn cattle. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Ashover Show Judges check out a contender in the longhorn cattle section. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Ashover Show A contestant in the light horse class is judged. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Ashover Show Little girl and her calf are contenders for the cutest photo from the show. Photo: Nick Rhodes