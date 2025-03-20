Fourteen dogs are looking for forever homes with owners who can give them comfort, warmth and a stable environment.
In return, humans can expect a four-legged friend for life who will not only enrich their household but also their health.
It’s thanks to the dedicated care of the RSPCA that rescue animals are given a chance of happiness. Some arrive at shelters from wretched backgrounds where they have been neglected or injured and helping them on the road to recovery takes time, patience and money.
RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire rehabilitates and rehomes around 600 neglected, abandoned and unwanted animals each year. Part of the national charity, the self-funding branch raises money for animal welfare on the patch which it serves.
To register your interest in adopting a dog, you will need to apply online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/dog-application-form/#dogform
