Fourteen dogs are looking for forever homes with owners who can give them comfort, warmth and a stable environment.

In return, humans can expect a four-legged friend for life who will not only enrich their household but also their health.

It’s thanks to the dedicated care of the RSPCA that rescue animals are given a chance of happiness. Some arrive at shelters from wretched backgrounds where they have been neglected or injured and helping them on the road to recovery takes time, patience and money.

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire rehabilitates and rehomes around 600 neglected, abandoned and unwanted animals each year. Part of the national charity, the self-funding branch raises money for animal welfare on the patch which it serves.

To register your interest in adopting a dog, you will need to apply online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/dog-application-form/#dogform

1 . Rescue dogs Border collie Ben, spaniel cross Oris and Patterdale cross whippet Max, pictured clockwise from left.

2 . Sandy Sandy is an eight-year-old female pug. She is quiet but full of love, enjoys lots of attention and is stranger friendly. Sandy could live with secondary school age children and maybe with a dog or a cat.

3 . Ruby Ruby is a seven-year-old French bulldog cross. She is shy until she gets to know people and is full of fun. Ruby is almost house trained and could be left on her own for short periods. She could live in a household where there are secondary school age children and possibly a dog, but not a cat.