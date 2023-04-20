News you can trust since 1855
The buildings of Walton Works.

14 remarkable photos from urban explorer show inside derelict buildings of Chesterfield's Walton Works

An urban explorer who has visited many interesting sites in the region has taken a look inside the derelict buildings of Chesterfield's Walton Works.

By James Salt
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

Callam Knight, alias ‘Knight Time Photography’, runs the Facebook page ‘Just Northern Original’, and posts incredible images from inside abandoned and unused buildings across the UK, including many from Chesterfield.

Here we showcase some of the photos he took while exploring the derelict buildings of Walton Works. The mill buildings were designated Grade II listed in September 2004.

Consent for planning was given in 2017, but as of yet, no progress has been made.

The £56million ‘Walton Mill’ development, will see the restoration and conversion of the grade II* listed Walton Works building and Mill Terrace.

This proposal is for a mixed use hybrid, planning and listed building applications for approximately 3803sqm of retail floor space, but also including a public house and residential development.

The Walton Works building is the former Robinson healthcare factory.

Find more content on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abandonedblockexploration?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Broken windows and overgrown weeds are found around the outside of the buildings.

1. Outside of Walton Works

Broken windows and overgrown weeds are found around the outside of the buildings. Photo: Callam Knight

Another angle showing the current state of the buildings located off Chatsworth Road.

2. Outside of Walton Works

Another angle showing the current state of the buildings located off Chatsworth Road. Photo: Callam Knight

People who worked here might recognise this spot.

3. Entrance to one of the buildings

People who worked here might recognise this spot. Photo: Callam Knight

Steps leading up to another room.

4. Entering the building

Steps leading up to another room. Photo: Callam Knight

