The Peddler Market returned to Chesterfield at the weekend.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT

Taking over New Square at Chesterfield Market, Peddler Events bring some of the best street food the UK has to offer, alongside great craft drinks, live music and much more.

The events also champion local creators and artisans.

Peddler Market has provided a massive boost for Chesterfield town centre by increasing the number of visitors and also encouraging visitors to support other town centre businesses.

Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will also be bringing their unique street food event back to Chesterfield for May 17/18, July 19/20 and September 20/21.

Photographers Brian Eyre and Nick Rhodes were on hand to capture the event.

Chloe, Sophie and Beth enjoying the event.

1. Chesterfield Peddler Market

Chloe, Sophie and Beth enjoying the event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield Peddler Market in New Square on Friday. Rhianna Mayhew, Hannah Bowdler and Ann Fomukong-Boden.

2. Chesterfield Peddler Market

Chesterfield Peddler Market in New Square on Friday. Rhianna Mayhew, Hannah Bowdler and Ann Fomukong-Boden. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield Peddler market in New Square on Friday.

3. Chesterfield Peddler Market

Chesterfield Peddler market in New Square on Friday. Photo: Brian Eyre

June Gamble and Jannice Fallwood .

4. Chesterfield Peddler Market

June Gamble and Jannice Fallwood . Photo: Brian Eyre

