13 photos show Derbyshire villagers' amazing scarecrows and well dressing creations during carnival week

Villagers in Barlow are showcasing their creative talents during carnival week.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

A scarecrow trail and three well dressings are colourful sights for visitors.

Several scarecrows draw their inspiration from films even though there is no set theme for the trail.

Ahead of carnival day on Saturday, August 19 our photographer went along to find out the sights that will greet people on arrival in the village.

Scarecrows, right and top, with the tableau at the Small Well, Barlow.

1.

Scarecrows, right and top, with the tableau at the Small Well, Barlow. Photo: Brian Eyre/National World

Tickled Trout pub's scarecrow brings a flavour of a German beer festival to Barlow.

2. Prost (cheers)!

Tickled Trout pub's scarecrow brings a flavour of a German beer festival to Barlow. Photo: Brian Eyre

Spiderman peeps over a garden wall in this impressive creation.

3. Catch me!

Spiderman peeps over a garden wall in this impressive creation. Photo: Brian eyre

Boiler-suited scarecrow looks ready for work.

4. Service call

Boiler-suited scarecrow looks ready for work. Photo: Brian eyre

