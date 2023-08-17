13 photos show Derbyshire villagers' amazing scarecrows and well dressing creations during carnival week
Villagers in Barlow are showcasing their creative talents during carnival week.
A scarecrow trail and three well dressings are colourful sights for visitors.
Several scarecrows draw their inspiration from films even though there is no set theme for the trail.
Ahead of carnival day on Saturday, August 19 our photographer went along to find out the sights that will greet people on arrival in the village.
