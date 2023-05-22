13 photos show celebrations taking place in Chesterfield town centre for the annual Civic Parade

Celebrations took place at the Civic Parade – as Chesterfield’s latest Mayor was sworn in.

Councillor Mick Brady has started his term of office as Chesterfield’s 382nd Mayor, taking over the position as the borough’s civic head for the coming year.

Councillor Suzie Perkins has taken up the role of Mayoress, and Councillor Jenny Flood is Deputy Mayor supported by Heather Miles as the Deputy Mayoress for the coming civic year.

On Saturday residents took part in the annual Civic Parade in the town centre.

Councillor Brady said: “Representing the people of the borough in the role of Mayor is a special honour and I am extremely proud to take up office for the coming year. I hope to meet as many residents as possible over the coming year, while raising much-needed funds for two very deserving local charities.”

Councillor Brady replaces Councillor Tony Rogers and his wife Sharon who served as mayor and mayoress for the 2022 to 2023 civic year.

The parade went from the Town Hall on Rose Hill through the town centre to the Church of St Mary and All Saints (Crooked Spire) for a service.

Several dignitaries from across Derbyshire were in attendance along with Freemen, Aldermen, and former Mayors of Chesterfield, and organisations such as the Royal British Legion.

Born in London, Mick left the capital at age of 18 for what was meant to be a holiday to visit relatives in the north of England – but soon became a whole new way of life. He was so impressed by the countryside and friendliness of the people, he never left.

Mick found his way to Hasland, where he and his former wife raised two daughters. During this time he found a real passion for public service, becoming a school governor across the three schools in Hasland over a 20-year period, often taking on challenging chair and vice chair roles.

Trade unionism has also had a huge role to play in his life. While working for 14 years at the former Avenue Carbonisation Plant in Wingerworth, Mick became the trade union branch secretary.

The next 20 years of Mick’s career were spent in financial services, helping people to find the right mortgages, pensions and investments for them – knowledge which he has helped to support local people over the years.

Mick has had two stints as an elected member in Hasland, first being elected in 1995 and serving for eight years. During this time Mick served as the Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and as Deputy Leader. Mick returned to the council in 2015.

He has been involved in several local community and voluntary sector organisations including Friends of Eastwood Park, the Big Local and the Hub at the Club Community Centre (former Working Men’s Club).

Councillor Suzie Perkins was born and raised in Chesterfield and attended William Rhodes School, Manor School and Chesterfield College gaining Business, Finance and Chartered Institute of Marketing qualifications.

Suzie travelled abroad, working in Israel and Egypt, before settling back in Chesterfield, working in Marketing AT Dema Glass and IT sales at CCS Media. She has also helped start up and run other businesses, as well as previously volunteering for The Samaritans.

She has a son Lewis and a daughter Chloe.

Suzie was first elected as a borough councillor for Holmebrook in 2015 and elected again in 2019 and 2023 as councillor for Brimington North. She is vice chair of the Appeals, Regulatory and Licensing Committees, and was a previous vice chair of Scrutiny. She is also parish councillor in Brimington.

This year’s Mayor’s Appeal will support two local charities - Chesterfield Community Trust and The Royal Hospital Charity.

Photographer Nick Rhodes has captured these photos of the event.

