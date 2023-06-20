News you can trust since 1855
Collage of Astral Peaks Photography pictures of the night sky above the Peak District.Collage of Astral Peaks Photography pictures of the night sky above the Peak District.
Collage of Astral Peaks Photography pictures of the night sky above the Peak District.

13 incredible photos of the night sky above the Peak District

The photos were taken by astrophotographer Martin Bradley from Astral Peaks Photography.
By James Salt
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Martin Bradley, an experienced astrophotographer with over 15 years of deep sky imaging expertise, specialises in capturing the night sky in the beautiful surroundings of the Peak District.

As a member of the Chesterfield Astronomical Society, his breathtaking photographs have gained recognition in prestigious publications like Astronomy Now magazine and have even been featured as part of NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Astrophotography captures the mesmerising beauty of celestial objects, revealing the vastness of the universe through stunning images of distant galaxies, sparkling star clusters, and ethereal nebulae.

These mind-blowing photos can be found on his Facebook page Astral Peaks Photography – https://www.facebook.com/AstralPeaksPhotography/

The Chesterfield Barnett Observatory is open every Friday from 8pm.

1. Chesterfield Astronomical Society

The Chesterfield Barnett Observatory is open every Friday from 8pm. Photo: Martin Bradley

The Heart and Soul nebulae captured by Martin was published in the Astronomy Now magazine.

2. The Heart and Soul nebulae

The Heart and Soul nebulae captured by Martin was published in the Astronomy Now magazine. Photo: Martin Bradley

The Soul Nebula, found in the constellation of Cassiopeia, took Martin 14 hours to capture.

3. Soul Nebula

The Soul Nebula, found in the constellation of Cassiopeia, took Martin 14 hours to capture. Photo: Martin Bradley

This photo of the Andromeda Galaxy took Martin 30 hours of exposure time.

4. Andromeda Galaxy

This photo of the Andromeda Galaxy took Martin 30 hours of exposure time. Photo: Martin Bradley

