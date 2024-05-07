13 Derbyshire primary schools and pre-schools rated by Ofsted in April 2024 - including in Chesterfield, Matlock and Dronfield

As May begins, here are all the Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th May 2024, 14:31 BST

Ofsted rated 13 Derbyshire schools in April – including schools in Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the list of all Derbyshire schools and pre-schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

13 Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in April 2024

As May begins, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month.

In an Ofsted report published on April 25, Northfield Junior School at Falcon Road in Dronfield was rated as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

2. Northfield Junior School

In an Ofsted report published on April 25, Northfield Junior School at Falcon Road in Dronfield was rated as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Walton Peak Flying High Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. Whitecotes Primary Academy was previously rated as 'inadequate' in 2019 before joining the Flying High Academy Trust.

3. Walton Peak Flying High Academy - good

In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Walton Peak Flying High Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. Whitecotes Primary Academy was previously rated as 'inadequate' in 2019 before joining the Flying High Academy Trust.

In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Storrs Road Pre-School at Storrs Road Methodist Church & Centre in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The pre-school was previously rated as 'good'.

4. Storrs Road Pre-School - good

In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Storrs Road Pre-School at Storrs Road Methodist Church & Centre in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The pre-school was previously rated as 'good'.

