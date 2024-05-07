Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here is the list of all Derbyshire schools and pre-schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.
1. 13 Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in April 2024
As May begins, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted last month. Photo: Google
2. Northfield Junior School
In an Ofsted report published on April 25, Northfield Junior School at Falcon Road in Dronfield was rated as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google
3. Walton Peak Flying High Academy - good
In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Walton Peak Flying High Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. Whitecotes Primary Academy was previously rated as 'inadequate' in 2019 before joining the Flying High Academy Trust. Photo: Google
4. Storrs Road Pre-School - good
In an Ofsted report published on April 30, Storrs Road Pre-School at Storrs Road Methodist Church & Centre in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The pre-school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google