12-year-old Chesterfield girl thanks hospital after treatment for brain tumour

Madeleine Wilson began to feel unwell just before Halloween. She was trying on her fancy dress costume for trick or treating when she started to feel out-of-sorts.

Mum Clare said: “We went to the doctors who thought she might have tonsilitis. She was feeling sick and dizzy. We later found out that these episodes were seizures.

“During one, she remained conscious but couldn’t move or talk. A paramedic visited, but by the time they arrived all her vital signs were good and she had come out of it.

“The next time, she collapsed, so her dad rushed her straight to the A&E.”

Madeleine underwent an MRI scan which revealed she had a brain tumour and she was subsequently transferred to Sheffield Children's Hospital. She underwent an operation to remove the tumour on December 1.

Madeleine, who goes to Outwood Academy, said: “The doctors and nurses really looked after me and lots of volunteers and other staff brought me books and games to keep me busy.

“I remember my dad waking me up really early so I could have the first chocolate out of my advent calendar before I wasn’t allowed to eat anything, but I was feeling okay otherwise. Afterwards, I felt really hungry and thirsty, and spent a lot of time sleeping.”

Clare added: “The day of the operation was the worst day of our lives, but there are no words for how brilliant the staff were from the start. Her consultant said to me us ‘don’t worry, we’re all parents’ and that was so reassuring.”

Madeleine spent less than a week in recovery at Sheffield Children’s before returning home. She is now approaching six months since the operation and has yet to have another seizure.

To say thank you for her care, Madeleine is taking on the Chatsworth Walk for The Children’s Hospital Charity on Saturday, June 11.

Ramblers can choose between a 3km or 10km route on the day.

Madeleine said: “I love school and history is one of my favourite subjects. Chatsworth is a beautiful place and I love the story behind it all. It was one of the first places I visited after my operation; we went to go see it light up that Christmas.