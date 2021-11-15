12 pictures as Derbyshire residents put their Christmas decorations up early to spread some festive cheer

There are many different traditions and beliefs when it comes to the time in which to decorate your home for Christmas.

For some, Christmas trees are put up and decorated at the start of Advent – the season in which Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, known as Advent Sunday, and always ends on Christmas Eve.

Others decorate their trees 12 days before the big day, while in Roman Catholic tradition they are not put up until the afternoon on December 24.

Whatever the tradition or belief, it seems that more and more people are eager to dust off their decorations early every year.

Undefined: readMore

And this year is not different, with many already having started the festive fun after Christmas 2020 was sadly curtailed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With Halloween and Bonfire Night out the way, we asked the Derbyshire Times fans on Facebook whether they had pulled out their decorations already.

From wonderfully embellished trees to magnificent outdoor displays, many have not let the date stop them from getting into the festive spirit.

However, some agreed it is far too early to have decorations up in November.

Here’s a look at pictures shared by those getting into the festive spirit in Derbyshire.

1. Spreading festive cheer Lisa Marie Oldfield said: "Mines up for no other reason than to cheer this Covid household up if we have to be sat in the house all day, everyday for 10 days we shall have it festive." Photo: Lisa Marie Oldfield Photo Sales

2. Pretty in pink Carla Lee Vann has her tree up already Photo: Carla Lee Vann Photo Sales

3. Shining bright Carrie Clements snapped this picture of her Christmas tree Photo: Carrie Clements Photo Sales

4. Excited for Christmas Chantelle Wilkinson said: "Monday we put ours up love it!!!" Photo: Chantelle Wilkinson Photo Sales