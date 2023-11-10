12 photos show striking and emotional poppy tributes in and around Chesterfield created to honour Remembrance

4 . Poppy Display - Eastwood Park

Poppies garland hung at Hasland memorial. The display is also in tribute to Tony Brooks. Chesterfield legend Tony, 59, who died in August, organised a poppy appeal and cared for the memorial for many years. The lifelong Chesterfield FC fan took on responsibility for the poppy appeal to help and raise awareness of veterans charities such as Help For Heroes. Photo: Brian Eyre