12 photos show striking and emotional poppy tributes in and around Chesterfield created to honour Remembrance
As we approach Remembrance Day a number of poppy tributes have been created and are in display in and around the Chesterfield area.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT
Paying respects to the fallen soldiers, these striking displays are fitting tributes to the region’s war dead.
They include a life-sized crochet soldier outside a church, thousands of woollen poppies knitted and crocheted by residents and playgroup children planting purple poppies to remember the animals that lost their lives in the war.
