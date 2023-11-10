News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Town Hall is decorated with a cascade of thousands of woollen poppies knitted and crocheted by local residents. The Poppy cascade was installed on the front of the Town Hall on Thursday 3 November by members of The Royal Engineers Association, who are the custodians of the Poppies. Each year the Royal Engineers Association ensure the Poppy fall’s safekeeping, making sure it is dry and safely stored and any repairs are carried out prior to their next outing.Chesterfield Town Hall is decorated with a cascade of thousands of woollen poppies knitted and crocheted by local residents. The Poppy cascade was installed on the front of the Town Hall on Thursday 3 November by members of The Royal Engineers Association, who are the custodians of the Poppies. Each year the Royal Engineers Association ensure the Poppy fall’s safekeeping, making sure it is dry and safely stored and any repairs are carried out prior to their next outing.
12 photos show striking and emotional poppy tributes in and around Chesterfield created to honour Remembrance

As we approach Remembrance Day a number of poppy tributes have been created and are in display in and around the Chesterfield area.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT

Paying respects to the fallen soldiers, these striking displays are fitting tributes to the region’s war dead.

They include a life-sized crochet soldier outside a church, thousands of woollen poppies knitted and crocheted by residents and playgroup children planting purple poppies to remember the animals that lost their lives in the war.

Poppy Display - RBL flag . Photo: Brian Eyre

Knitted poppies decorate the grounds of Brimington church.

Knitted poppies decorate the grounds of Brimington church. Photo: Brian Eyre

Poppy display - Brimington church Photo: Brian Eyre

Poppies garland hung at Hasland memorial. The display is also in tribute to Tony Brooks. Chesterfield legend Tony, 59, who died in August, organised a poppy appeal and cared for the memorial for many years. The lifelong Chesterfield FC fan took on responsibility for the poppy appeal to help and raise awareness of veterans charities such as Help For Heroes.

Poppies garland hung at Hasland memorial. The display is also in tribute to Tony Brooks. Chesterfield legend Tony, 59, who died in August, organised a poppy appeal and cared for the memorial for many years. The lifelong Chesterfield FC fan took on responsibility for the poppy appeal to help and raise awareness of veterans charities such as Help For Heroes. Photo: Brian Eyre

