The TUC march through Chesterfield demanding justice for PalestineThe TUC march through Chesterfield demanding justice for Palestine
The TUC march through Chesterfield demanding justice for Palestine

12 photos show protesters taking part in pro-Palestinian march in Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield TUC took part in a ‘Chesterfield4Palestine’ march through the town centre on Saturday.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT

Protesters rallied demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The crowd waved Palestinian flags, carried posters and chanted slogans during the march which took place alongside similar events across the UK and elsewhere in the world.

The march was supported by Chesterfield Muslim Association and Chesterfield Muslim Welfare Association.

Protesters joined rallies and sit-ins in dozens of towns and cities across the UK on Saturday.

