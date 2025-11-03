Plans have been unveiled for 12 new homes to be built on former scrubland near Staveley town centre.

An application has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council on behalf of Bellfield Construction Ltd and Chatsworth Settlement Trust seeking permission to erect two detached houses, two semi-detached dwellings and six terraced dwellings on land adjoining the former St Joseph’s Church on Chesterfield Road. The scheme provides 29 parking spaces.

The land proposed for the development is adjacent to eight houses on the site of the former church and is 650m from the town centre. It is a sloping site and to its immediate north are open fields leading down to Chesterfield Canal.