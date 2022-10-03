11-year-old Chesterfield girl's organs save lives of five others after tragic death

Mia Gartland was a “happy, well-loved girl.”

Her mum Marie, described her as: “A wonderful girl who loved the outdoors, from going on her bike with her sister, playing football to climbing trees and taking the dogs to the beach.”

Mia, died after she was hit by a car as she crossed a road in 2017.

Marie said: “I have always believed organ donation is the right thing to do after someone dies, so when I was told Mia wouldn’t recover from her injuries, I knew I wanted to donate her organs. I knew if there’s nothing we could do for Mia, at least she could help someone else.”

Talking about Mia’s organ donation, Marie said: “Mia’s death has been heart-breaking for family and friends, but I knew donating her organs was the right thing to do. I’ve been on the organ donation register since I was 16, and lots of other family members are too. It’s something we all believe in.

“After we got the news that Mia wouldn’t survive her injuries, I was waiting for the question about donating her organs. I’m so proud that she could help others.”

She added: “Everyone at Sheffield Children’s were amazing whilst I was staying with Mia. They took the time to explain everything in detail, but not in an overly clinical way – they used words and descriptions everyone can understand and made sure I knew what was happening. There were lots of people who wanted to say goodbye to Mia and the ward made sure everyone could visit and had the time to see her. They were so kind and patient with me and the rest of the family, although it’s still a blur I am really grateful for the support I had in such a difficult time.

Mia was just 11 when she died after a collision with her car. Following her death, her organs were donated to give the gift of life to five others. Pictured with her sister Seanie.

“The team were absolutely amazing. As well as making sure I had time with Mia while they sorted everything for donating her organs, they helped us with a keepsake box too with handprints and other things to remember her by. They were always quietly there if I needed them but gave me the time I needed with her.”

As a result of Mia donating her organs, five people received life saving transplants.

Louise Higgs, Specialist Organ Donation Nurse at Sheffield Children’s, said: “As a specialist nurse in organ donation, we know that no one expects to make this decision about organ donation. Mia has made such a huge impact on the lives of five people following her donation. We know the decision to donate the organs of a loved one can be difficult, but we are so grateful to Mia’s family who supported her donation and in turn, saved the lives of so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad