Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old boy from will be running the Whitworth Park Darley Dale fun run alongside to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hunt from Darely Dale will be running the 5k fun run for the pancreatic cancer charity in memory of his much loved grandmother, Karen Price, on October 12.

The active youngster who plays for two football teams will be running alongside his father, Daniel Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George’s mum, Helen Hunt said that her son is ready and looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

George and his beloved granny Karen

Helen said : “People call him the roadrunner because he’s quite a fast runner, and I’ve had to tell him to pace himself. But he’s really looking forward to it and feeling ready.”

The young fundraiser decided to support this Pancreatic Cancer UK after his grandmother, Karen, sadly passed away from the condition two years ago.

The registered charity provides both support to research into detection and treatment of the condition as well as to sufferers and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Helen, pancreatic cancer research is one of the least funded, which is another reason George felt compelled to support this charity.

Helen said she is “immensely proud” of her son for deciding to raise money for such an important cause.

She said: “We’re very inspired by him actually. He’s a very caring and sensitive young boy, always looking after others and taking them under his wing. That’s just how he is.

“We are just incredibly proud of him and so is his Grandad. We’re blown away by it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since setting up a Justgiving page for her son, Helen has had to up the target amount they were raising due to the number of generous donations that have already been made. The current total stands at over £750.

Helen said: “The people have been absolutely amazing, especially in the times we are in at the moment with the current financial situation of a lot of people. We would’ve never expected this kind of generosity really so it’s just amazing that people have still gotten behind it.

“My mum was a very much loved person in the community. Even people she used to work with have donated so it’s really lovely.”

To donate to this wonderful cause, visit George’s Justgiving page.