We have gathered eleven top rated dog day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire.
No matter if you are working long hours or have booked a holiday, you want to make sure your canine friend is getting the best care possible.
But with so many dog sitters, hotels and kennels offering day care for pets, how do you know that your dog will get best service?
We have gathered a list eleven dog day care centres, based on Google reviews – because who can give you a better insight into the dog care quality than pet owners themselves?
1. Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel - 4.8
Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel on Broomhill Road in Old Whittington has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 91 Google Reviews. It is ideal for anyone who wants to invest a bit more to provide their four legged friend with V.I.P. treatment. The hotel, which has a 5 Star Rating by Chesterfield Borough Council licencing team offers spacious, individual rooms that are heated and have comfy beds. All tastes and diets are catered for – from freshly cooked meat, chicken or fish, to exciting new natural diets such as Autarky and Nature Diet. Photo: Google
2. four paws.jpg
C Four Paws - Dog Boarding Pet Hotel at Deepsick Lane in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 250 Google reviews. Established since 1988, luxury 5 star boarding Kennels, quarantine and pet transport company welcomes dogs of all ages and sizes. A very experienced 24/7 on-call vet is at the site so you are always sure your pet is happy, well cared for and safe. Photo: Google
3. Dogs Play! Daycare - 4.9
Dogs Play! Daycare at Grasmere, Swadlincote have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 116 Google Reviews. The centre has been awarded a Five Star licence by Sthe council and purpose-built secure facility, set over 3 acres , includes indoor and outdoor, all weather, adventure and covered play areas. No matter your dogs’ age or ability, there’s plenty for them to get involved with to suit their needs. The centre offers a wide range of structured physical and mental enrichment activities each day, as well as plenty of time for them rest or enjoy free play sessions. Photo: Google
4. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery - 4.9
Birchwood boarding kennels in Somercotes are fully central heated, double glazed and brick-built. They have an external run to look over the fields. Kennels provide beds and blankets and a wide range of foods. They host walks twice a day and music is played throughout the kennels. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 - based on 82 Google reviews. Photo: Google