News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
No matter if you are working long hours or have just managed to book a long-cherished holiday, you want to make sure your canine friend is getting the best care possible.No matter if you are working long hours or have just managed to book a long-cherished holiday, you want to make sure your canine friend is getting the best care possible.
No matter if you are working long hours or have just managed to book a long-cherished holiday, you want to make sure your canine friend is getting the best care possible.

11 top rated dog day care centres in North East Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

We have gathered eleven top rated dog day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:34 BST

No matter if you are working long hours or have booked a holiday, you want to make sure your canine friend is getting the best care possible.

But with so many dog sitters, hotels and kennels offering day care for pets, how do you know that your dog will get best service?

We have gathered a list eleven dog day care centres, based on Google reviews – because who can give you a better insight into the dog care quality than pet owners themselves?

Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel on Broomhill Road in Old Whittington has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 91 Google Reviews. It is ideal for anyone who wants to invest a bit more to provide their four legged friend with V.I.P. treatment. The hotel, which has a 5 Star Rating by Chesterfield Borough Council licencing team offers spacious, individual rooms that are heated and have comfy beds. All tastes and diets are catered for – from freshly cooked meat, chicken or fish, to exciting new natural diets such as Autarky and Nature Diet.

1. Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel - 4.8

Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel on Broomhill Road in Old Whittington has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 91 Google Reviews. It is ideal for anyone who wants to invest a bit more to provide their four legged friend with V.I.P. treatment. The hotel, which has a 5 Star Rating by Chesterfield Borough Council licencing team offers spacious, individual rooms that are heated and have comfy beds. All tastes and diets are catered for – from freshly cooked meat, chicken or fish, to exciting new natural diets such as Autarky and Nature Diet. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
C Four Paws - Dog Boarding Pet Hotel at Deepsick Lane in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 250 Google reviews. Established since 1988, luxury 5 star boarding Kennels, quarantine and pet transport company welcomes dogs of all ages and sizes. A very experienced 24/7 on-call vet is at the site so you are always sure your pet is happy, well cared for and safe.

2. four paws.jpg

C Four Paws - Dog Boarding Pet Hotel at Deepsick Lane in Chesterfield has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 250 Google reviews. Established since 1988, luxury 5 star boarding Kennels, quarantine and pet transport company welcomes dogs of all ages and sizes. A very experienced 24/7 on-call vet is at the site so you are always sure your pet is happy, well cared for and safe. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dogs Play! Daycare at Grasmere, Swadlincote have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 116 Google Reviews. The centre has been awarded a Five Star licence by Sthe council and purpose-built secure facility, set over 3 acres , includes indoor and outdoor, all weather, adventure and covered play areas. No matter your dogs’ age or ability, there’s plenty for them to get involved with to suit their needs. The centre offers a wide range of structured physical and mental enrichment activities each day, as well as plenty of time for them rest or enjoy free play sessions.

3. Dogs Play! Daycare - 4.9

Dogs Play! Daycare at Grasmere, Swadlincote have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 116 Google Reviews. The centre has been awarded a Five Star licence by Sthe council and purpose-built secure facility, set over 3 acres , includes indoor and outdoor, all weather, adventure and covered play areas. No matter your dogs’ age or ability, there’s plenty for them to get involved with to suit their needs. The centre offers a wide range of structured physical and mental enrichment activities each day, as well as plenty of time for them rest or enjoy free play sessions. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Birchwood boarding kennels in Somercotes are fully central heated, double glazed and brick-built. They have an external run to look over the fields. Kennels provide beds and blankets and a wide range of foods. They host walks twice a day and music is played throughout the kennels. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 - based on 82 Google reviews.

4. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery - 4.9

Birchwood boarding kennels in Somercotes are fully central heated, double glazed and brick-built. They have an external run to look over the fields. Kennels provide beds and blankets and a wide range of foods. They host walks twice a day and music is played throughout the kennels. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 - based on 82 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleNorth East DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District