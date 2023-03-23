1 . Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel - 4.8

Broomhill Farm Luxury Dog Hotel on Broomhill Road in Old Whittington has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 91 Google Reviews. It is ideal for anyone who wants to invest a bit more to provide their four legged friend with V.I.P. treatment. The hotel, which has a 5 Star Rating by Chesterfield Borough Council licencing team offers spacious, individual rooms that are heated and have comfy beds. All tastes and diets are catered for – from freshly cooked meat, chicken or fish, to exciting new natural diets such as Autarky and Nature Diet. Photo: Google