11 things Derbyshire Times readers miss about Chesterfield when they leave the area

Often, we fail to realise what we appreciate until we leave, and these are 11 of the things that our readers miss most whenever they depart Chesterfield.
1. Finding the spire
We all do it, don’t we? Tracey Rodd said she always misses “looking for the spire when driving home.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Local beauty spots
Sarah Jane Pass said: “What I miss..family who all still live there, the Crooked Spire, the surrounding area. The ease of driving to Bakewell, Chatsworth, Curbar Edge, Castleton, Bolsover Castle and Linacre Woods. “The list of pretty places for a day out within easy distance is endless. Its central location and surrounding beauty is a big asset.”
Photo: Tom Hardwick
3. Chesterfield’s pubs
Brampton Mile anybody? Ian Jen Jerram said the one thing he missed most was the “pubs on Chatsworth Road.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Friendliness
George William Mortimer said: “I’m a foreigner living in Chesterfield. I've been here since 2004 and I can honestly say when I hit my birthplace London to visit, I’m looking for the M1 back home to Chessy where people actually talk to you. People born here don’t realise what a lovely place Chesterfield is.”
Photo: Brian Eyre