11 stunning villages within an easy drive of Chesterfield that are Derbyshire's best kept secrets

Famous for its beautiful countryside, Derbyshire is home to many picturesque villages surrounded by stunning nature.
With a rich history, views stretching forever and multiple walking and cycling routes there is something for everyone.
As bright spring afternoons and warm weekends call for spending time outdoors, we have made a list of 11 less-known pretty Derbyshire villages a short drive from Chesterfield.
1. Picturesque Derbyshire villages
2. Tissington
Tissington is a picturesque village in Derbyshire Dales. The village, which used to be a home to the famous FitzHerbert family for over 400 years, is full of charming cottages built around a stunning Tissington hall - which is open to visitors. Other attractions include the historic church of St Mary proudly rising above the village and a duck pond. The Tissington Trail for walkers, cyclists and horse riders passes by the village as well, offering beautiful views over Derbyshire countryside. Drive from Chesterfield: about 45 mins Photo: Google
3. Baslow and Bubnell
Baslow and Bubnell has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK by The Telegraph. The beautiful village, located on the edge of popular Chatsworth Park, lies on the banks of the river Derwent and is a home to a Michelin-starred restaurant. The village offers views over the Peak District and Derbyshire countryside - and visitors can admire charming thatched cottages as well as the historic 17th century bridge at Bridge End, and the nearby church of St Anne. Drive from Chesterfield: about 25 mins Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ashford-in-the-Water
Ashford-in-the-Water is a pretty Peak District village. It is also home to the popular Thornbridge Hall, the 12th century stately home, and a medieval Sheepwash Bridge. The bridge, which is one of three crossing the river in the village, was named by VisitEngland as the best location in the country to play the Pursuit of Poohsticks - Winnie the Pooh's favourite game of floating sticks on a fast flowing river. This makes this picturesque Peak District village a perfect spot for families to enjoy the warm spring weekends. Drive from Chesterfield: about 30 mins Photo: Brian Eyre