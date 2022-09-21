News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There were some great things about growing up in Chesterfield in the 1970s and 80s.

11 reasons why growing up in Chesterfield was better in the 1970s and 1980s than today

OK, so we didn’t have iPhones or Netflix in the seventies and eighties – but there are definitely ways in which we had it better than the children who are growing up today.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:00 pm

We have put together this list of ways in which those who were growing up in Chesterfield all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Let us know your childhood memories of growing up in north Derbyshire!

MORE NOSTAGLIA: 25 photos to take you back to Chesterfield in the seventies

1. Queen's Park Diving Board

Never mind the sign saying 'no petting' at the old Queen's Park Swimming baths... if you wanted to impress, you heading to the top of the high diving board (and hoped you didn't bottle it when you realised just how far down the water was!)

Photo: JP

Photo Sales

2. Woolies

Kids today may be able to order just about anything from anywhere on the planet - and get it delivered to their door by a drone no doubt - but they never got ot check out the latest top ten singles at Woolies - or binge on the pick n mix!

Photo: Picture supplied by Alan Taylor

Photo Sales

3. The Co-op bridge

Simpler times led to simpler pleasures perhaps - but what kid didn't love walking over the 'glass' bridge over Elder Way?!

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Hudson's

Today's kids may be able to listen to millions of sounds instantly via Spotify, but they won't get the chance to enjoy rummaging through the new release LPs at the legendary Hudson's music store, or know the joy of finding a rare 12-inch picture disc to complete a vinyl collection...

Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldNetflixDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3