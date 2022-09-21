11 reasons why growing up in Chesterfield was better in the 1970s and 1980s than today

We have put together this list of ways in which those who were growing up in Chesterfield all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.
Let us know your childhood memories of growing up in north Derbyshire!
1. Queen's Park Diving Board
Never mind the sign saying 'no petting' at the old Queen's Park Swimming baths... if you wanted to impress, you heading to the top of the high diving board (and hoped you didn't bottle it when you realised just how far down the water was!)
2. Woolies
Kids today may be able to order just about anything from anywhere on the planet - and get it delivered to their door by a drone no doubt - but they never got ot check out the latest top ten singles at Woolies - or binge on the pick n mix!
3. The Co-op bridge
Simpler times led to simpler pleasures perhaps - but what kid didn't love walking over the 'glass' bridge over Elder Way?!
4. Hudson's
Today's kids may be able to listen to millions of sounds instantly via Spotify, but they won't get the chance to enjoy rummaging through the new release LPs at the legendary Hudson's music store, or know the joy of finding a rare 12-inch picture disc to complete a vinyl collection...
