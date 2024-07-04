Derbyshire is home to plenty of great pubs, restaurants and scenic beauty spots – but where do celebrities visit when they find themselves in the area?
How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any celebrities in other parts of Derbyshire?
1. Famous fans of Derbyshire and the Peak District
Tom Cruise is one of a number of famous faces to have spent time in Derbyshire and the Peak District.Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
2. Liam Gallagher - Stoney Middleton
The former Oasis frontman visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton back in 2023, during a holiday in the Peak District. Peter Grafton, who owns the highly rated chippy, said that the rock star ordered a selection of food - including fish, pie, peas, curry, battered sausage and chips. Gallagher is not the only famous face from the Britpop era to have visited the village - with Jarvis Cocker of Pulp also being spotted in the area.Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
3. Russell Crowe - Chatsworth
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has praised the Peak District in the past. He said: “I have seen magnificent buildings, mountains, oceans, waterfalls and everything but the Peak District is right up there and you will have to go a very long way to find a building and grounds anywhere near as nice as Chatsworth House. It is magnificent.” Russell also filmed parts of Robin Hood (2009) at Dovedale and praised the area’s natural beauty - and complimented Derbyshire’s “friendly and respectful” residents.Photo: Getty Images - Gabriel Kuchta
4. Taylor Swift and Harry Styles - Bamford
Taylor Swift has been spotted with Harry Styles on a Derbyshire excursion, with the famous pair stopping for lunch at the Rising Sun in Bamford some 11 years ago. Harry has also been sighted again in Derbyshire more recently. Back in 2022, along with then-partner Olivia Wilde, Styles visited the Chatsworth Estate and Chatsworth Kitchen at the Peak Village shopping centre in Rowsley.Photo: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images