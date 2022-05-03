11 pictures show jubilant Chesterfield residents celebrating £360,000 Lottery win

They landed the cash when S41 9LR was announced as a winner with the lottery on Saturday, April 30.
Eight residents netted a £30,000 cash prize each.
The remaining two neighbours doubled their prize to £60,000 each by playing with two tickets.
Andrew and Wendy Potts plan to spend the money on some home renovations and a holiday to Gran Canaria. Wendy described the win as ‘life-changing’.
William and Dorcas Austin scooped £60,00. Dorcas said: “I thought all the winners were actors, I really did. We didn’t think we’d win.
“I’m super-duper excited.
“We’re going to go out for tea and have a great big steak.
And the dog is going to get spoiled too!”
Shop assistant Susan Cook scooped £60,000.
Susan was joined by her sons, daughter-in-law and niece who all erupted into cheers when she was presented with her prize.
She said: "It’s absolutely amazing.
“I need a shed!
“But we just might have a cruise next year now, maybe to the Caribbean. I can’t wait for the cocktails!”
