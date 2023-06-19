11 pictures show Chesterfield sunseekers enjoying the warm weather in town park and beer gardens
Chesterfield residents have been out and about basking in the sun over the past few days.
By Brian Eyre
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
Sunseekers were in the town’s parks and beer gardens as they enjoyed the mini heatwave.
Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited Queen’s Park, The Spotted Frog and Junction Bar to capture the smiles in the sunshine.
