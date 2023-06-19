News you can trust since 1855
11 pictures show Chesterfield sunseekers enjoying the warm weather in town park and beer gardens

By Brian Eyre
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST

Sunseekers were in the town’s parks and beer gardens as they enjoyed the mini heatwave.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited Queen’s Park, The Spotted Frog and Junction Bar to capture the smiles in the sunshine.

Lydia Marshall and Rose and Raman Tryner in Queen's Park.

1. Enjoying the hot weather

Lydia Marshall and Rose and Raman Tryner in Queen's Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Alessia Castelluccion-Leavens and Richard Leavens at Queen's Park.

2. Swinging into summer

Alessia Castelluccion-Leavens and Richard Leavens at Queen's Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mollie, Chloe and Charlotte from Chesterfield football community trust in Queen's Park.

3. Sunny weather

Mollie, Chloe and Charlotte from Chesterfield football community trust in Queen's Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Karen Mercuri, Lynn Steventon and Sandra Else in the Junction beer garden.

4. Raising a glass to warm weather

Karen Mercuri, Lynn Steventon and Sandra Else in the Junction beer garden. Photo: Brian Eyre

