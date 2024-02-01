11 photos show stunning wedding barn on the edge of the Peak District named best in the UK

Stretton Manor Barn in Stretton, near Clay Cross, is a unique and exclusive wedding venue set within 22 acres of Derbyshire countryside.

Opened by brothers Mark and Steven Barnes three years ago, the Derbyshire family business has been named the Best Barn Wedding venue in the country at The National Wedding Industry Awards 2024. Established in 2011, the National Wedding Industry Awards are considered the most prestigious in the country.

Mark, 31, who lives in Calow, Chesterfield, said: "We are absolutely ecstatic that we have won. It is only just starting to sink in. It was a surprise because the competition is extremy tough. We put our heart and soul into everything that we do. To have all our hard work and dedication recognised on this level is absolutely amazing to say the least.”

Mark and Steve Barnes bought their barn at Stretton in 2020 and soon transformed it into a wedding venue. They have spent the last three years constantly trying to improve and their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. Before being nominated for national awards, Stretton Manor Barn won Best Barn Wedding Venue in the East Midlands at The Wedding Industry Awards.

The venue, surrounded by 22 acres of private meadows offers a choice of an indoor or outdoor wedding ceremony for up to 100 guests, a capacity of 140 guests for a wedding banquet and up to 160 guests throughout the evening.

The barn is full of rustic charm, with reclaimed stonework and traditional timber cladding. Fairy lights, chandeliers, freestanding firepits and outdoor heaters all help to give the barn a beautiful and natural glow. All food served at the venue is locally sourced and prepared at the site by a team of talented chefs, led by the head chef Mick Sindall.

