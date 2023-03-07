11 of the best nurseries in Chesterfield

A good nursery or pre-school is an essential aspect of daily life for numerous families, providing childcare with the opportunity for children to socialise with peers of their age, learn crucial skills, and enabling parents to work.
Here is a list of the best-rated nurseries in Chesterfield, in no particular order, according to the leading UK Nursery review website www.daynurseries.co.uk.
1. Little Leprechauns Day Nursery
Little Leprechauns Day Nursery has a central location on Broad Pavement. The nursery is rated 10/10 with 149 reviews on DayNursery. Megan C. said: "My child really loves coming here. The girls that work here are wonderful at what they do and my child has come on loads since starting."
2. Children 1st @ Clowne
Children 1st @ Clowne is located at Clowne College Campus. The nursery is rated 10/10 with 93 reviews on DayNursery. Lisa C. said: "What a fantastic Nursery. Actually one of the best. All the staff are fabulous. The love they give to each child is amazing. My little girl loves going and gets excited each nursery day. It's such a happy place."
3. Kids Planet North Wingfield
Kids Planet North Wingfield. The nursery is rated 10/10 with 28 reviews on DayNursery. Matthew H. said: "The staff are incredible with him and engage with him in various activities each day. He has developed so much since being at Kids Planet and we are so grateful for all the care and attention he has been given."
4. Children 1st @ Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Children 1st @ Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The nursery is rated 10/10 with 95 reviews on DayNursery. Emma S. said: "Me and my daughter love this nursery, all the staff are amazing and friendly. My daughter has learnt so much since starting here. Highly recommended. The nursery is always clean and tidy and staff are always doing lovely activities with the children."
