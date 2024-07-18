11 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in July 2024

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
As school year comes to an end, here are 11 Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month.

Pupils across Derbyshire are looking forward to next week as schools across the county are set to break for summer holidays.

While July has been a shorter month for teachers and children, Ofsted inspectors have been busy issuing last reports before the break.

As of July 18, Ofsted have rated 11 schools in Derbyshire so far this month – including schools in Chesterfield, Ropley, Belper, the Peak District and more.

As the school year comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month - as of July 18.

1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in June 2024

As the school year comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month - as of July 18. Photo: Google

A school inspection report published on July 17 has found that William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse 'continues to be a good school.' The school has been rated as 'good' since 2016

2. William Levick Primary School - good

A school inspection report published on July 17 has found that William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse 'continues to be a good school.' The school has been rated as 'good' since 2016 Photo: Google

St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as 'outstanding' across all the categories in an Ofsted published on July 15. The school had been previously rated as 'outstanding' in October 2012.

3. St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding

St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as 'outstanding' across all the categories in an Ofsted published on July 15. The school had been previously rated as 'outstanding' in October 2012. Photo: Google

Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock was rated 'outstanding' across all areas inspected in an Ofsted report published on July 9. The school had been previously named 'outstanding' in 2012.

4. Lea Primary School - outstanding

Lea Primary School at Church Street, Lea, Matlock was rated 'outstanding' across all areas inspected in an Ofsted report published on July 9. The school had been previously named 'outstanding' in 2012. Photo: Google

