11 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in July 2024

Pupils across Derbyshire are looking forward to next week as schools across the county are set to break for summer holidays.

While July has been a shorter month for teachers and children, Ofsted inspectors have been busy issuing last reports before the break.

As of July 18, Ofsted have rated 11 schools in Derbyshire so far this month – including schools in Chesterfield, Ropley, Belper, the Peak District and more.

1 . Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in June 2024 As the school year comes to an end, here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted this month - as of July 18. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . William Levick Primary School - good A school inspection report published on July 17 has found that William Levick Primary School at Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse 'continues to be a good school.' The school has been rated as 'good' since 2016 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . St Mary's Catholic High School, Upper Newbold - outstanding St Mary's Catholic High School on Newbold Road in Upper Newbold was rated as 'outstanding' across all the categories in an Ofsted published on July 15. The school had been previously rated as 'outstanding' in October 2012. Photo: Google Photo Sales