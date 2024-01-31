News you can trust since 1855
11 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries rated by Ofsted in January 2024

Here are all Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in the first month of 2024.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT

Ofsted has rated 11 Derbyshire schools this month – including schools in Dronfield, Ripley, Ockbrook and the Peak District.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the full list of 11 Derbyshire primaries, secondaries and nurseries that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated this month.

1. Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in January 2024

In an Ofsted report published on January 19, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

2. Grindleford Primary School - good

In an Ofsted report published on January 19, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.

3. Redhill Primary School -Outstanding

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been named as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published earlier this month inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now.

4. Dronfield Stonelow Junior School - good

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been named as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published earlier this month inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now.

