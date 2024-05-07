109-year-old war veteran honoured with Spitfire flypast over his Derbyshire home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donald Rose watched two of the iconic aircraft pass over his care home in Ilkeston,, on Monday, War hero Donald was born in 1914 and served on the front line with the 7th Armoured Division.

Donald is a former sniper and Desert Rat who also served with the Queen’s Royal Regiment, was awarded a number of medals during his service. This including the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour and one of the most famous in the world.

The flypast for Donald took place amid a range of events to commemorate World War Two and honour the armed forces. Similarly, last year a public appeal for people to send him birthday cards saw him receive more than 150 messages from well-wishers. He also received a visit from the Mayor of Erewash on the most recent Armistice Day.

Naomi Allsop, who works at Mr Rose's care home, said: "He's the oldest World War Two veteran in the UK - you learn about it at school, but being with him is something else.

"The wars are part of our history and if nobody celebrates the heroes, they will fade away. Donald was so excited about the flypast - it's lovely to see the whole of the UK getting involved to appreciate the work he and the other veterans did.

"Whenever we do any events like this, like Remembrance Day, he always says 'I'm not that special, I just did what I had to do'. He thinks the men that fell are the heroes, and he doesn't see himself as one because he lived and they didn't. He's so lovely, he likes to sing a lot and tells funny stories.

"I've known Donald since he came to the home and we've been best friends ever since. He says there's no secret to living a long life - but reckons his insides have been 'pickled' by drinking sea water and eating dog biscuits during the War!"

The iconic Spitfire in the skies above Derbyshire

Sprightly Donald has lived at the care home since 2020 and has one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Before arriving at Canal Vue, he had lived in Westcott, Surrey with his late wife Jeannette of 55 years before moving to Derbyshire in 2000 when she passed away.

Surrey-born Donald was born on Christmas Eve 1914 and signed up to the British Army in 1939, aged 25. He served in the Queen’s Royal Regiment, in Guilford, with the 7th Armoured Brigade and fought on the front-line during World War Two.

During the conflict, Donald also joined the Eighth Army as a ‘Desert Rat’ under Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery in Africa and as part of the liberation of Italy and France. He also trained to become a sniper and served in North Africa, Italy, France, Normandy, Belgium, Holland and Germany.