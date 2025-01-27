106 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges rated Outstanding or Good in 2024 by Ofsted

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
An impressive 106 Derbyshire primary schools received top grades at their Ofsted inspections last year.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

In the past each school was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Since September 2024 Ofsted no longer issues the overall ratings – but still rates the schools in key categories including.

Below is a list of those Derbyshire schools which got the best ratings last year – including primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries, infant schools and colleges.

1. Good and outstanding Derbyshire schools

106 Derbyshire primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries and colleges have been named 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2024. Photo: Google

In an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

2. Grindleford Primary School

In an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.

3. Redhill Primary School

Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'. Photo: Google

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published in January, inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now.

4. Dronfield Stonelow Junior School

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published in January, inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now. Photo: Google

