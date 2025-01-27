Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

In the past each school was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Since September 2024 Ofsted no longer issues the overall ratings – but still rates the schools in key categories including.

Below is a list of those Derbyshire schools which got the best ratings last year – including primary schools, secondary schools, nurseries, infant schools and colleges.

Grindleford Primary School In an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024, Grindleford Primary School in Hope Valley was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

Redhill Primary School Redhill Primary School in Ockbrook has been rated as 'outstanding' across all categories in an Ofsted report published on January 19, 2024.The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School Dronfield Stonelow Junior School has been rated as 'good' following a short monitoring inspection. In an Ofsted report published in January, inspectors said that the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a full graded inspection was carried out now.