104-year-old Chesterfield woman shares memories of the Queen and looks back at cards she received from Her Majesty

Florence Chettle, who lives in Holmewood Nursing Home, received cards for her diamond wedding anniversary, her 65th wedding anniversary and for her 100th birthday from Her Majesty The Queen.

Florence served in the Royal Army Pay Corps and her husband Frank, served in the RAF as a meteorologist.

Later, Chesterfield-born Frank was headteacher at Tapton House School and the couple, who have three children, moved away from the area, then retired back to Chesterfield.

Florence said: “I was born in 1918 and I am 104.

"My first memories of seeing the Royal Family was in 1925, when King George and Mary visited Nottingham (where I was born) and all the children from local schools were taken to a park to see them. They drove through the gate of the park and the King stood up and gave a speech to us all. We were all given a paper bag with an iced bun for us to eat.

"I remember the princesses Elizabeth and Margaret being born and their Uncle was King Edward, who abdicated as he wanted to marry Mrs Simpson. So, Elizabeth’s Father George became King and he wasn’t in the best of health.

This meant that the two princesses would need a nanny so their nurse became their nanny so that the new King and his wife could travel about. The nanny had no relatives and lived at Windsor Castle to care for the two princesses who became very close to her.

Florence and Frank on their wedding day on 23rd January 1945 – Frank is in his RAF uniform

"When the young Elizabeth met Philip, she knew immediately that she wanted to marry him, as she was very much in love with him. When they got married, they hoped to have several years before she

became Queen.

"However, this wasn’t to be! They were on holiday in Kenya when her Father died. Elizabeth was very close to her Father and the Royal Family knew that she would be very upset to hear the news, so Philip was told first, and he had to break the news to her that her Father had died, and she was now Queen Elizabeth.

“I remember her going away in brightly coloured clothes but arriving back in black clothes, which had been specially flown over for her. She appeared from the plane very drawn and tearful as she loved her Father King George very much. The new Queen, her sister and the Queen mother wore black veils at his funeral.

Florence with her father and two older sisters.

"When Queen Elizabeth had her coronation, we hadn’t got a television and we went to elderly relatives in Leicester as they had recently bought a black and white television. We weren’t offered a cup of tea or any food as we were told ‘As you are younger than us you will see more coronations and we won’t’! As my eyesight has now gone, I won’t be able to see King Charles’ coronation.

"I saw Queen Elizabeth in 1955 when she went to Nottingham. She was driven down a narrow one-way street and we sat outside a Methodist chapel waiting for her to appear. We stood up and when she passed, we had eye contact. A special moment.

"I also saw her riding a pony in Windsor Great Park. During the second world war we often saw pictures of Elizabeth in a khaki uniform servicing the army trucks as she and Margaret wanted to be a part of the wartime effort.

"Queen Elizabeth has made sure that she has spent time with her family. She has been a marvellous mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She has always taught them religion and told them to turn to God in hours of need.

"I have been lucky enough to have had 3 special cards from the Queen with her own signature.

In 2005 – to celebrate my diamond wedding anniversary, in 2010 – to celebrate my 65th wedding anniversary and in 2018 to celebrate my 100th birthday.

"Each card has a different photo and message with her signature. A very precious momento.

"I have always listened to the Queen’s Christmas day message since her first speech in 1932.