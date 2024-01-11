100-year-old derelict “eyesore” Derbyshire cinema to be demolished and replaced with homes and shops

A 100-year-old derelict “eyesore” Derbyshire cinema will be demolished and replaced with homes and shops after years of to-ing and fro-ing v.1

The former Galaxy Row Cinema in Derby Road, Long Eaton, opened in 1907 as the St James Theatre but its demolition has now been approved by Erewash Borough Council.

The authority’s own multi-million-pound plans, funded by Government grant funding, were approved during a council meeting last night.

The cinema, which the council aims to force the sale of through compulsory purchase, would be demolished, along with a garage to the rear in Oxford Street and a shop and nightclub in Derby Road.

The scheme was planned for the Stage One club site in Derby Road, Long Eaton, next to the former Galaxy Row cinema.

This would be replaced with 16 flats, four houses and three shops.

The authority wants to provide town centre accommodation and revitalise the derelict site, which councillors and residents say has been afflicted by anti-social behaviour over the years.

The towering four-storey complex has become an “eyesore” say councillors who are glad to see it replaced but say they will miss it.

Cllr Becca Everett, deputy leader of the council, said the site was an “important facet of the Town Deal” in which the authority was awarded £25 million by central Government in 2021.

The former Galaxy Row cinema in Derby Road, Long Eaton.

She said the project would create jobs and encourage investment, along with modern town centre living.

Cllr Everett dubbed the cinema a “derelict eyesore” adding she “will be glad to see part of our town centre revitalised”.

Cllr Kevin Miller said: “I am very pleased to see this before us tonight. It ticks every box.

“Everyone who speaks to me about Long Eaton speaks about the Galaxy Row cinema and what an eyesore it is.

“I will be sorry to lose that facade but we will be keeping that facsimile (a similar design of the front of the cinema will be retained in the new designs for the site).”

Cllr Margaret Griffiths said: “It will be a good addition to the town centre and it doesn’t jar.”

Cllr Ann Mills said: “It doesn’t tick all the boxes, there are no wheelchair-accessible houses. It is shortsighted not to consider the needs of everyone in Long Eaton.”

Richard Snow, the council’s development manager, said the four townhouses planned in Oxford Street would have a level rear access, but that is the full extent of the accommodations made for disabled residents.

Council officers, discussing the authority’s plans, wrote: “The former cinema has lain vacant for over ten years. It has fallen into a poor state of repair and detracts from the street scene.

“The nature of the building is that it is a large box with very few windows or opportunities for natural light. It has no dedicated off-street parking or access and potential for re-use is therefore slim.

“No proposals for re-use have come forward in ten years. It does not lend itself to a conversion to an alternative use.

“Given the apparent lack of developer interest and limitations of the former cinema for its reuse and the poor current appearance of the building, the loss of the building is considered acceptable.”

The direct cost of the scheme has not been disclosed but has previously been estimated at between £5 million and £9 million.