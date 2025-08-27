100-year-old Derbyshire great-grandad offers his tips for a long life

An Eckington man who has celebrated his 100th birthday attributes his longevity to keeping his mind active.

Jack Leech advises taking each day as it comes and being yourself. He said that his children and travel are the highlights of his life.

The great-grandad was the centre of attention at a family party in Eckington Civic Centre to mark his big birthday on August 16. Jack has lived in Eckington since 2008 and has three sons, Neil, Michael and Stuart, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Jack, who was born in Hemsworth in West Yorkshire, left school at 14. A miner throughout his working life, he was employed at Great Houghton colliery and others in the Barnsley area.

He met his future wife, Irene, in Wombwell when he was in his early twenties. Jack and Irene were married in 1953 and lived in Wombwell, Darfield, Balby, Hexthorpe, Doncaster and Eckington during their 53 years as husband and wife. Irene died in 2006.

Jack enjoyed dancing and DIY in his younger years.