News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
What else do you think would upset people in Chesterfield if they were asked?

10 things you should NEVER say to someone from Chesterfield and Derbyshire (and why)

Chesterfield folk are the loveliest people in the world but cross them at your peril!

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:13 pm

So if they’ve got a monk on (bad mood) you’re probably an outsider who has said the wrong thing to them.

Here’s what not to say if you want to keep Chesterfield folk smiling...

1. Calling town's landmark the Crooked Steeple

The town is justifiably proud of its iconic Crooked Spire. A church spire is the pointed section and a steeple is the tower.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. When is the ice rink opening?

We know how much the people of Chesterfield want an ice rink but there are no plans for it - so don't ask when it's opening!

Photo: Adobe Stock/Kiryl Lis

Photo Sales

3. 'Is the market horse around?'

A popular attraction in Chesterfield market place, the four-legged waste collector was officially stood down by the borough council in 2013. Its retirement followed a petition and a businessman footing the £11,500 annual cost to keep the horse in place for a year.

Photo: Derbyshire TImes

Photo Sales

4. 'Can I have a roll or a barm?'

In Chesterfield parlance, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob!

Photo: Adobe Stock/Pamela D McAdams

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3