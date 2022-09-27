10 things you should NEVER say to someone from Chesterfield and Derbyshire (and why)

So if they’ve got a monk on (bad mood) you’re probably an outsider who has said the wrong thing to them.
Here’s what not to say if you want to keep Chesterfield folk smiling...
1. Calling town's landmark the Crooked Steeple
The town is justifiably proud of its iconic Crooked Spire. A church spire is the pointed section and a steeple is the tower.
2. When is the ice rink opening?
We know how much the people of Chesterfield want an ice rink but there are no plans for it - so don't ask when it's opening!
3. 'Is the market horse around?'
A popular attraction in Chesterfield market place, the four-legged waste collector was officially stood down by the borough council in 2013. Its retirement followed a petition and a businessman footing the £11,500 annual cost to keep the horse in place for a year.
4. 'Can I have a roll or a barm?'
In Chesterfield parlance, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob!
