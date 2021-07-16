10 great things Chesterfield has got right

3. Market Hall

The Market Hall is an iconic building in the town centre and a magnet for shoppers. But 40 years ago its days looked numbered. Few people were in favour of keeping a building that was declared grimy and unhygenic when plans were announced to redevelop the centre of Chesterfield. However, the doom sayers were overridden and the Market Hall was cleaned up to reveal its Victorian splendour, extended and refurbished.

Photo: Google