10 great things Chesterfield has got right

The massive investment poured into the borough is proof that it’s a town on the up.
The new businesses and homes that are in the pipeline will not only boost the economy but complement the existing retail and hospitality outlets and housing stock.
So it may be lacking an ice rink which many of you seem to want – but would it be used enough to warrant the financial outlay?
Here are the things that Chesterfield has got right. Can you add to the list?
1. Investment
Waterside, Northern Gateway, PEAK leisure resort and Markham Vale business park developments have all been made possible by £1bn of investment in Chesterfield borough.
Photo: Submitted
2. Park
Queen's Park is a jewel in Chesterfield's crown, boasting one of the prettiest cricket pitches in the country, a children's playground and a cafe. The park is a venue for concerts, films and theatre productions.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Market Hall
The Market Hall is an iconic building in the town centre and a magnet for shoppers. But 40 years ago its days looked numbered. Few people were in favour of keeping a building that was declared grimy and unhygenic when plans were announced to redevelop the centre of Chesterfield. However, the doom sayers were overridden and the Market Hall was cleaned up to reveal its Victorian splendour, extended and refurbished.
Photo: Google
4. Pedestrianisation
Traffic-free areas such as Vicar Lane and The Pavements indoor precinct make shopping safe and it's great that Vicar Lane has adapted into an outdoor leisure venue too, offering films and al fresco dining experiences.
Photo: Submitted