10 Chesterfield residents celebrate £360,000 Lottery win - including grandmother of 11 who plans touching tribute with winnings

They landed the cash when S41 9LR was announced as a winner with the lottery on Saturday, April 30.

Eight residents netted a £30,000 cash prize each.

The remaining two neighbours doubled their prize to £60,000 each by playing with two tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Old Whittington residents are celebrating this weekend after their postcode scooped them a share of £360,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Grandmother of 11 Lorraine Lawton, 55, has had a tough time in recent years. She scooped £30,000

After her cheque was revealed her partner, David said: “It’s about time you had some luck, well done sweetheart.”

Lorraine said: “I’ve not had a good couple of years. I’ve had a leg off and two stokes.

“But you’ve been with me all the way through it,” she said smiling at David.

Dorcas Austin and William Austin

David added: “Well done Lorraine, I’m proud of you duck.”

When asked what the pair would spend the money on David said: “We’re going to do the house up for Lorraine. New kitchen and everything so Lorraine can be more independent.”

Lorraine joked: “He wants me cooking cakes again!”

Lorraine also plans to use some of the winnings to pay a touching tribute to her late grandson.

Andrew and Wendy Potts

She said: “My grandson was born stillborn about 10 years ago. I’m going to pay for him to have a proper headstone and grave.”

Shop assistant Susan Cook, 59, scooped £60,000 in her first month of playing.

Susan was joined by her sons, daughter-in-law and niece who all erupted into cheers when she was presented with her prize.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing.”

David Strong and Lorraine Lawton

Asked how she’d spend the windfall, Susan joked: “I need a shed!

“But we just might have a cruise next year now, maybe to the Caribbean. I can’t wait for the cocktails!”

Sheffield City Council worker, Lyndsey Dudley, 34, was thrilled with her £30,000 win. The prize came at a convenient time for her and her husband Joseph who have both been saving for a house deposit.

Lyndsey said: “This is actually my Mum and Dad’s house. We’ve got our two little daughters so we recently moved in with my Mum and Dad so we can save for a house.

“I’m just hopeful we can find somewhere as a family with our two babies.

“This is beyond our wildest dreams.

“I can’t even speak.”

Lyndsey’s husband Joseph Dudley, 37, a quantity surveyor, said: “We’ve actually been putting bids in on houses for the past six weeks, this is going to be a huge help.”

Lyndsey added: “Everyone said when we missed out on a bid for a house that something better was around the corner, and now look!”

Wendy Potts, 49, who works in the decontamination unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital was lost for words when People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson revealed her £30,000 prize.

Wendy plans to spend the money on some home renovations and a holiday to Gran Canaria. She described the win as ‘life-changing’.

Wendy’s husband, Andy, 50, said: “She’s been a nightmare since last Wednesday when she got the phone call.

“I’ve just been trying to calm her down. But now when I see her, I feel like crying.

“I’m still pinching myself, it’s fantastic.

“Dreams do come true.”

The win was some welcome good news for Leslie Cupitt, 57, who’d just had a cruise to the Norwegian fjords cruise cancelled.

Luckily the Postcode Lottery team were on hand to present him with a cheque for £30,000 and make up for his misfortune.

Leslie was emotional when the news began to sink in. He said: “You’re joking, I’ve never won anything in my life.”

When asked what he would do to celebrate that evening Leslie said: “I’ve got no idea. I’ve still got to let it sink in.

“I think I might go and have a few beers with friends. I might go and visit some friends down in Yarmouth for a couple of days.”

When asked if the win would make up for his cancelled cruise he said: “Yeah. I never dreamt in my life of anything like this. I’m shaking. It’s mind-blowing.”

Also scooping £60,000 was William Austin, 47.

William, who is the manager of a local deli counter, was joined by his partner Dorcas when he received the good news.

The pair were in a state of disbelief when William’s cheque was revealed. Dorcas said: “I thought all the winners were actors, I really did. We didn’t think we’d win.

“I’m super-duper excited.”

A special celebration is on the cards, with Dorcas commenting: “We’re going to go out for tea and have a great big steak.

And the dog is going to get spoiled too!”

Mum-of-three Anna Wibberley, 38, let out a massive gasp when she saw she’d won £30,000.

She said: “Wow, that’s amazing. That’s a really good deposit for a house. I’m going to give my children a home.

“My husband and I have been living with my mum and dad and we set up a five-year plan to save for a house. I never thought we’d get anywhere near to £30,000!”

“I’m over the moon - I’ve got a prosecco ready in the fridge to celebrate!”

Also winning £30,000 each was Nick Wyld, 59, and his partner Tina Goodwin, 60, who both play with their own ticket.

The remaining winner chose to stay anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £900 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.