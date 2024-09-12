1 . Autumnal walks

Longshaw Estate is a wonderful place to discover spectacular views of the Peak District and a must visit location for walkers this autumn. Experience the season’s vibrant colours, as you take in ancient woods, parkland and moorland. The dramatic landscape is accessible through a network of footpaths and bridleways and also perfect for a more adventurous hike. After a walk you can visit the bookshop, which has a great selection of fact and fiction for all ages. There’s also an award-winning café, serving seasonal lunches, cake, ice cream and hot and cold drinks. Photo: Annapurna Mellor