Crisp mornings, beautiful leaves in every hue of red and gold, pumpkin picking and walks on a bright sunny day.
There are plenty of events coming up at Derbyshire’s National Trust properties too, from guided walks and wreath making to family Halloween story telling and even a chance to create your very own broomstick!
1. Autumnal walks
Longshaw Estate is a wonderful place to discover spectacular views of the Peak District and a must visit location for walkers this autumn. Experience the season’s vibrant colours, as you take in ancient woods, parkland and moorland. The dramatic landscape is accessible through a network of footpaths and bridleways and also perfect for a more adventurous hike. After a walk you can visit the bookshop, which has a great selection of fact and fiction for all ages. There’s also an award-winning café, serving seasonal lunches, cake, ice cream and hot and cold drinks. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
2. Longshaw Estate - walks
Experienced guides offer a free social walk around Longshaw, every Wednesday morning. 4 September – 18 December 10.30am – 1.00pm. Photo: National Trust Images/Adam Kirkland
3. Longshaw - spooky woods
Enjoy a spooky sensory trail at Longshaw during October Half Term. Use your senses to explore the spooky woods from 26 October – 3 November. A spooky lantern walk will also take place.Youngsters can make a magic lantern, then use it to light your way as you explore Longshaw’s spooky woods, on a storytelling journey. The walk finishes with seasonal snacks and drinks at the Moorland Discovery Centre. 26 October – 2 November ages 5-10 1pm – 3pm and ages 11-14 4pm - 5.30pm. Photo: Septemberlegs - stock.adobe.com
4. Ilam Hall and garden
Ilam Park makes an ideal base to explore the other parts of the White Peak area. One of the best views of the Dovedale Valley is available from Ilam Park’s pretty Italian Gardens. A variety of wildlife, river walks and woodlands to experience, makes for a perfect day out. The cosy Manifold Tea-room serves hot and cold drinks, cakes and seasonal lunches. There’s also a well-stocked bookshop on site. Photo: National Trust Images/Jemma Finch
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.