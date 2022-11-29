News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pensioner shuts busy Derbyshire A-road during rush hour after travelling along route on mobility scooter

A major Derbyshire A-road was closed this morning to allow police to rescue a pensioner who tried to traverse the route on his mobility scooter.

By Tom Hardwick
5 hours ago - 1 min read

At 9.05am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A38 at Mickleover.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “A call out to assist young ‘Dennis’ who mistakenly thought he could roll down the A38 on a mobility scooter.

Hide Ad

“Despite driving for 63 years, travelling the world with the Merchant Navy and his mobility scooter having a max speed of seven knots we went to his rescue.

The pensioner was helped to safety before the route was reopened.

Most Popular

READ THIS: Chesterfield couple shocked to discover mystery white powder and tobacco - inside Poundland gift box

“Thanks to our colleagues from Derby City Police (Derby West) for shutting the entry slip road so we could get Dennis to take a port side turn and travel contra flow.”

PensionerDerbyshireA38