Pensioner shuts busy Derbyshire A-road during rush hour after travelling along route on mobility scooter

At 9.05am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A38 at Mickleover.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “A call out to assist young ‘Dennis’ who mistakenly thought he could roll down the A38 on a mobility scooter.

“Despite driving for 63 years, travelling the world with the Merchant Navy and his mobility scooter having a max speed of seven knots we went to his rescue.

The pensioner was helped to safety before the route was reopened.