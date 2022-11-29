Pensioner shuts busy Derbyshire A-road during rush hour after travelling along route on mobility scooter
A major Derbyshire A-road was closed this morning to allow police to rescue a pensioner who tried to traverse the route on his mobility scooter.
At 9.05am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident on the A38 at Mickleover.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “A call out to assist young ‘Dennis’ who mistakenly thought he could roll down the A38 on a mobility scooter.
“Despite driving for 63 years, travelling the world with the Merchant Navy and his mobility scooter having a max speed of seven knots we went to his rescue.
Most Popular
READ THIS: Chesterfield couple shocked to discover mystery white powder and tobacco - inside Poundland gift box
“Thanks to our colleagues from Derby City Police (Derby West) for shutting the entry slip road so we could get Dennis to take a port side turn and travel contra flow.”