Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on major route in Derbyshire town

A pedestrian was hospitalised after a collision along a busy Derbyshire route yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident along Chesterfield Road, Matlock at 3.38pm on Monday, January 15.

Officers attended the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car along the A632.

A force spokesperson confirmed that the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

