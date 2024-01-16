Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on major route in Derbyshire town
A pedestrian was hospitalised after a collision along a busy Derbyshire route yesterday.
Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident along Chesterfield Road, Matlock at 3.38pm on Monday, January 15.
Officers attended the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car along the A632.
A force spokesperson confirmed that the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.