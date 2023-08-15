News you can trust since 1855
Peak District walker rescued after suspected fractured ankle

Derby Mountain Rescue Team was called to rescue a fallen walker.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 20:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 20:38 BST
The woman was stretchered to an ambulance

It is reported that the woman, who was out with her family, had fallen between Dovedale and Milldale on Friday (August 11).

A call was placed to the mountain rescue team just after 3pm after the woman injured her ankle in nearby caves.

She had tried to walk on it by found herself unable to continue.

The rescue team were able to locate her and treat her at the scene for a suspected fractured ankle.

She was stretchered to the care of the ambulance service and transported to hospital.

