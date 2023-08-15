Peak District walker rescued after suspected fractured ankle
Derby Mountain Rescue Team was called to rescue a fallen walker.
It is reported that the woman, who was out with her family, had fallen between Dovedale and Milldale on Friday (August 11).
A call was placed to the mountain rescue team just after 3pm after the woman injured her ankle in nearby caves.
She had tried to walk on it by found herself unable to continue.
The rescue team were able to locate her and treat her at the scene for a suspected fractured ankle.
She was stretchered to the care of the ambulance service and transported to hospital.