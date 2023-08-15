The woman was stretchered to an ambulance

It is reported that the woman, who was out with her family, had fallen between Dovedale and Milldale on Friday (August 11).

A call was placed to the mountain rescue team just after 3pm after the woman injured her ankle in nearby caves.

She had tried to walk on it by found herself unable to continue.

The rescue team were able to locate her and treat her at the scene for a suspected fractured ankle.