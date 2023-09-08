Peak District: major emergency response as multiple cars on fire
Emergency services are responding to a series of vehicle fires.
By Oliver McManus
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
A large-scale fire service presence is on-scene at New Road in the Peak District village of Bamford.
Firefighter were first called to the incident shortly before 1pm this afternoon.
It is reported that they are dealing with a multiple vehicle fires.
At present there are four fire engines and a water carrier helping to tackle the blazes.
- This is a developing incident – Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked for more information.